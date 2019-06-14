|
Old Lyme - Judge Robert Alan Martin, 72, beloved husband of Judge Susan B. Handy, passed away June 11, 2019. He was born Jan. 5, 1947.
Judge Martin served has a Connecticut Superior Court Judge for 29 years.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at St. Joseph Church, corner of Squires St. and Montauk Ave., New London. Interment will be private.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in The Day on June 14, 2019
