Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
Robert Allen "Rob" Chaffee Obituary
Ipswich, Mass. - Robert Allen Chaffee "Rob", 56, died unexpectedly Aug. 1, 2019, from natural causes. He was the son of Barbara Leclerc and the late Robert P. Chaffee.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather Bevan Crighton of Oakdale; his sister Deborah Chaffee Brown and niece Hannah of Deep River; and his brother Michael of Storrs.

Despite the fact he suffered from many health issues for most of his adult life, he was a very loving, caring, and thoughtful son and brother.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., with a Service to follow at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St., Willimantic. Interment will be private in the Chaffee family plot at Grove Street Cemetery, Putnam.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to The Covenant Soup Kitchen, 220 Valley Street, Willimantic, CT 06226 or National Alliance on Mental Illness Connecticut, 1030 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06110.

www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Aug. 6, 2019
