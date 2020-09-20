Niantic - Robert "Bob" Alvord, 93, passed away quietly Sept. 12, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was preceded in death by his sons, Scott and Kenneth; and his beloved wife Patricia, to whom he was married for 47 years, until her death in 1998. He is survived by his sons: John (Amy), Peter (Debbie), Richard (Elizabeth) and Daniel. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Ashley, Heather, Kevin, Julianna, Bradley and Sean; as well at great-grandchildren, Dominic and Harper.
Born in Manchester, in 1926, he was a student athlete and class president of Manchester High School, class of 1944. After high school and two years in the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Pacific Theater, he obtained his BA degree from Springfield College and his MA degree from Seton Hall University.
Bob settled his family in Oradell, N.J. in 1961, and taught physical education at Bergenfield High School for 28 years. He was the head football coach and track and basketball coach. After retiring in 1981, he moved to Vero Beach, Fla.; and after his wife's passing, moved back to Niantic, and spent the rest of his life at his beloved Giants Neck Beach.
Private services will be held at a later date in Manchester. Please visit www.neilanfunerahome.com
to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.