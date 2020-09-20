To the Family of Bob Alvord,

My deepest sympathy to you all. Bob and I have been friends since our Class of 1944 graduated and we have worked together with the reunion committee up to our 70th reunion. While he was still driving he would come to visit me but our latest contact was by phone only and I will miss his frequent and uplifting calls. He loved his family dearly and while we will all miss him I know he is at peace. He was a dear friend and will be missed forever.

Mary S. Comollo

Mary S. Comollo