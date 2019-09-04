Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Robert Anthony Zeppieri Sr.


1939 - 2019
Robert Anthony Zeppieri Sr. Obituary
Groton - Robert Anthony Zeppieri Sr., 80, of Groton died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Born Jan. 1, 1939, in Groton to Anthony Zeppieri Sr. and Matilda Buckley Zeppieri. He served in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a welder at Millstone.

Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home. Burial is private.

A complete obituary will be in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 4, 2019
