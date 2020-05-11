Uncasville - Robert B. Carter Sr., 86, a longtime Uncasville resident, died peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Greentree Healthcare in Waterford. Born May 17, 1933, he was the son of the late Harry E. and Vera B. (Burgess) Carter, and the loving husband of Marilyn D. (Calkins) Carter for 65 years.



Robert grew up in Montville. After graduating from Chapman Tech, he began working in his family's school bus business as a driver. He later worked at John Meyer in Norwich, where he drove trucks delivering merchandise between Connecticut and New York. He eventually returned to driving school buses, having worked for a short time in Groton. He finally retired where he started, in the town of Montville.



Robert loved the outdoors, especially if he were fresh water fishing. For many years, he was active in local bowling leagues. He was a diehard fan of both the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He also enjoyed watching UCONN women's' basketball. Robert was active in the Montville community and was a life member of the Montville Volunteer Fire Department.



He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who loved him. In addition to his wife Marilyn, he is survived by two daughters, Debra Church and husband Fred and Janet Lesieur and husband Pierre; five grandchildren: Jalyn, Lesieur, Nathan Lesieur, Craig Carter, Amy Church and Andrew Church; three great-grandchildren, Benjamin Carter, Nikohl Tobey and Azalea Jones; sister Beverly Kiliverous of South Carolina; and his dog Monzy, whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his son Robert B. Carter Jr.; sister Ruth Whitten and brother Harry Carter.



Due to the current conditions, his family will hold private services. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



