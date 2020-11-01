1/1
Robert B. "Bob" Harbeck
1947 - 2020
Waterford - Robert B. "Bob" Harbeck, 73, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Greentree Manor in Waterford. Bob was born May 12, 1947, in Detroit, Mich., to Robert and Clara Harbeck, who have both predeceased him. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Michaud) Harbeck who survives him. They were married Aug. 10, 1974.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Laurie Kerp, Michelle Orlando and Robert Harbeck III; and his son-in-law, Felice Orlando; and his grandchildren: Gabby Orlando, Frankie Orlando and Bella Dauda. He is also

survived by his sisters, Karen Harbeck, Linda Harbeck and Anita Paolella; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bob, fondly known as "Grampy," was a true family man. His grandchildren meant the world to him; and they adored him. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling and taking his grandchildren on many vacations. He also loved trains, motorcycles, scuba diving, driving his boat and flying planes. He grew up in Kalamazoo Mich., and graduated from the University of New Haven with a degree in mechanical engineering. He retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat.

Burial at St. Mary Cemetery, New London, will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Day on Nov. 1, 2020.
