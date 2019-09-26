|
Stonington - Robert Baum, 91, passed away peacefully Sept. 22, 2019. Born in New York to Al and Frances Baum, survived by his loving son Eric.
"Bob" attended Dartmouth College, with a brief stint in the Army in Japan, and loved hosting local radio programs. Bob married Birgitta Greiffe from Sweden, his great love, to whom he wrote almost daily after her death in 2000.
He had a successful career running the family business putting his own unique stamp on it. As a widower, he enjoyed a close circle of friends, the vivacious Martha, heading up the Yale ABC Book Club, the opera, organizing the Children's Opera in Connecticut, sailing, his apartment in New York and house in Stonington. Bob had a gentle soul, great empathy, and was genuinely curious about other people and the world at large.
Bob was fully independent in mind and body until his death. He lived a beautiful life. He is loved by and will be missed by many. Bob died on the same day as his son Eric's birthday, and will be celebrated with Eric each and every year.
Published in The Day on Sept. 26, 2019