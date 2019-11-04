Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bronson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bronson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bronson In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Robert Bronson March 4, 1955 - Nov. 4, 2018 1st ANNIVERSARY Robert Bronson, 63, of Colchester, died Sunday November 4, 2018. he was a veteran serving with the US Navy. He worked at Electric Boat for 41 years as a Mechanical Designer. Robert was an official for boxing with kids in CT. Bob and his beloved dog Sassy paid weekly visits to a New London nursing home for several years. Bob is missed by among others his beloved friends Margaret Ormond and Lawrence Tirrell. Bob was a fine man and was truly a gentlemen. We miss him and Sassy on this 1st anniversary of his passing.
Published in The Day on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -