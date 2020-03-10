|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Robert Bronson March 4, 1955 - Nov. 4, 2018 HAPPY BIRTHDAY Robert Bronson, 63, of Colchester, died Sunday November 4, 2018. he was a veteran serving with the US Navy. He worked at Electric Boat for 41 years as a Mechanical Designer. Robert was an official for boxing with kids in CT. Bob and his beloved dog Sassy paid weekly visits to a New London nursing home for several years. Bob is missed by among others his beloved friends Margaret Ormond and Lawrence Tirrell. Bob was a fine man and was truly a gentlemen. We miss him and Sassy on his birthday. We love him.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2020