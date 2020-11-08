Mystic - Robert C. "Bob" McCoy passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Nov. 3, 2020. Bob was born the oldest of three children to Charles and Betty (Kissick) McCoy Aug. 22, 1949, in Pawtucket, R.I. He is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Joanne (Ward); younger brother Barry McCoy and sister-in-law Pat; and younger sister Becky Elliott and brother-in-law Ric and his two children, Todd McCoy, married to Jen, and Gwynne Widlicka, married to Dan. He also leaves his grandchildren: Maggie, Josh, Avery, Parker, Finn, Zac, Caleb and Libby. His son Keith McCoy, married to Becky, predeceased him.
Vocationally, he is remembered as a pastor who taught and served at Groton Bible Chapel for over 30 years. In retirement, he lead an inter-denominational men's Bible study group, graduate Christian fellowship at UConn-Avery Point, and a small fellowship group associated with GBC. Additionally, he was involved in discipleship and teaching at local churches. In his free time, Bob enjoyed swimming and jogging, connecting with people over coffee and eating chocolate ice cream with his grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as "Bebo." He loved reading books, watching for snowstorms, drinking gallons of coffee and writing on his blog: www.shadowthoughts.com
.
A private service is being planned and arrangements have been entrusted to the Mystic Funeral Home. In Bob's memory, please consider a donation to Intervarsity (www.intervarsity.org
) or Christian Missions in Many Lands (www.cmml.us
).