|
|
|
Niantic - Robert "Bob" Cassidy of Niantic died Mar. 12, 2019, at the Bayview Health & Rehab Center in Waterford.
He was born May 2, 1931. After serving as Lieut. (jg) in the Navy during the Korean War, he began a career in Human Resources and Administration.
Calling hours will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 18, in St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Ave., Niantic. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More