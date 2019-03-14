Niantic - Bob Cassidy of Niantic, died Mar. 12, 2019, at the Bayview Health & Rehab Center in Waterford.



He was born May 2, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York where he attended St. Augustine High School and graduated from the Catholic University of America in 1953. He received an MBA in Business from NYU. After serving as Lieut. (jg) in the Navy during the Korean War, he began a career in Human Resources and Administration. He was first at Grace Lines, then General Foods, and retired from Continental Corporation as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources. After retirement, he taught Business and Ethics courses at Catholic University and Pace Graduate School of Business.



Most recently, Bob participated in St. Agnes Church activities including Lector, Extraordinary Minister and Choir. He was a Grand Knight of Council 5633 Knights of Columbus and regularly volunteered at the Truman Street food pantry.



Bob "Cap" had a passion for life. He shared his love and knowledge of the water and fishing with his children. The proud "Atta girl" or "Atta boy" was something that his grandchildren loved to hear from him when he was proud of their accomplishments. His sense of humor and witty comebacks were always met with laughter and smiles. He will be dearly missed by his family and the many friends that he had made along his life's journey.



He leaves behind his devoted wife of 62 years, Betty; his daughters, Maureen Cassidy and Joanne McNamara and her husband Kevin; his sons, Robert Jr., Michael, Paul and his wife Sarah; daughter-in-laws, Stacey and Marie; grandchildren, Christine, Carina, Emily, Ryan, Colin, Erin, Connor and Ella; a great-grandson, Wyatt; and a brother, Ed. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Susan Lupinacci Cassidy; a son, Thomas Cassidy, and his grandson, Adam Pfitz.



Calling hours will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 17, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Mar. 18, at St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, New London, CT.



In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the New London Homeless Hospitality Center, 19 Jay Street, New London, CT., 06320, would be welcomed.



To share a memory or to offer an on-line condolence to Bob's family, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Mar. 14, 2019