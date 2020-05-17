Old Saybrook - Robert "Bob" Clinton Card, 94, of Old Saybrook died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Bride Brook Nursing Home in Niantic. He was born in Willimantic, the son of Alfred and Ida Belle (Adams) Card.



Living in South Windham, he attended the one-room elementary school house for the first through fifth grades. In fifth grade, Bob started taking piano lessons and continued for two years. He attended Natchaug Elementary School in Willimantic by traveling from South Windham on the Connecticut Company trolly car. It was after sixth grade that Bob's father bought a dairy farm and moved the family to Lebanon, where Bob went on to graduate from Lyman Memorial High School. While living on the farm, Bob learned how to drive the milk trucks and made regular trips throughout Connecticut to the dairy farms, filling his tanker with milk and delivering it to the dairies.



At twelve, Bob started taking clarinet lessons and progressed to saxophone when he was thirteen. His brother Al, a trumpet player and six years older, got Bob into a band at the age of fifteen. Bob played third alto sax at that time, and had to join the musicians' union in order to play in bands. Al's words of wisdom were, "Sit down, play your part and above all, LISTEN." They went on to form the Card Brothers Orchestra, playing locally four to five nights a week.



At seventeen, Bob learned to fly a plane. He got his private pilot's license at nineteen, and just for "something to do," flew a Piper Cub to Florida. When he returned, he got his commercial pilot license, and flew charter trips throughout New England.



In the 1950s, Bob auditioned for and joined the first U.S. Army Band at Governors Island in New York City. He often recounted stories of laying in his bunk and being able to see the Statue of Liberty. In 1955, he was sent to Korea with the band, and spent 15 months on duty there. Upon entering the ship, he told those in charge that he was with the band. Rather than scrape and paint the ship all the way across the ocean, he and a few others, played music and entertained the officers. He returned stateside with nine months to go in the U.S. Army Band. When he completed his enlistment, he auditioned for the U.S. Coast Guard Band, and served for 22 years, retiring as a senior chief. During his tenure in the CG Band, he played all over the United States and for five U.S. presidents: Kennedy, his inauguration and funeral Johnson, Nixon, Ford and Carter. He recalls Kennedy's inauguration, "Washington, D.C. was hit by a big snow storm and Pennsylvania Avenue was cleared with flamethrowers for the parade. When the band turned the corner off of the parade route, we were in snow up to our knees." He retired from the band in 1980, and played locally three to four nights a week, while driving 40 hours a week for Southeast Area Transit bus company.



After retiring from SEAT, he continued playing with local bands: Dick Campo Band, Waterford Concert Band, The Internationals, the Norwich Concert Band, Silver Cornet Band, the George Manstan Big Band, String of Pearls, Heartbeat Jazz Band and the Freight Train, which has played at the Griswold Inn for 34 years. Notably, Bob played a tribute to Duke Ellington on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center, and with Linda Eder at her Mohegan Sun concert.



He is survived by his beloved partner, Marcia Wise Moore; his daughter Christy Card Toppa; son-in-law Peter Toppa; and his two granddaughters, Allison Adams Toppa and Danielle Marie Toppa. He is predeceased by his parents; and brother Alfred Edward Card.



Private burial with full military honors will be held in the family plot in Windham Center Cemetery. As Bob was a lover of many four-legged friends, including his buddies, Brandy, Penny, BJ, Abby and Theo, donations may be made in his memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or the American Humane Society.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, is assisting the family.



