Sierra Vista, Ariz.- Robert D. Perry, Jr., 69, of Sierra Vista died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home.



Robert, son of the late Robert D. Perry, Sr. and Margaret E. (Scanlon) Perry was born in Quonset Point, R.I. Aug. 8, 1949.



Raised in New London, he graduated from New London High School. He served his country with the United States Army for 22 years in Vietnam and attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. During his time with the United States Army he worked as a counterintelligence agent for 12 years. After his retiring from the military he worked for Homeland Security as a Border Patrol Agent and U.S. Customs Agent as a senior customers officer in Nogales for 20 years.



Robert was a life member of the Masons, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion. He proudly rode with members and friends with the PGR, ALR, and VFW Riders, escorting veterans to their final place of rest.



In addition to his parents Robert was predeceased by a stepson, Lance Standridge. He is survived by his wife Dorcas M. (Savage) Perry; a brother Patrick M. Perry (Susan); a daughter Jennifer Perry; a son Joshua Perry (Michelle); a stepson Stephen Brown (Connie).



Visiting hours for Robert will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hatfield's. Rites of Committal with Military Honors will be held at Noon in the Chapel of the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ. Published in The Day on July 7, 2019