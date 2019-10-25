|
|
|
Ledyard - Robert D. Premo, 64, of Ledyard, beloved husband of Mona (Poitras) Premo passed Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Backus Hospital in Norwich after a lengthy illness.
We would like to invite all of Bob's friend and family to a Celebration of Bob's "Robbie" life to be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Westbrook Elks, 142 Seaside Avenue, Westbrook. Burial will be at convenience of the family.
Church and Allen Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2019