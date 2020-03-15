|
Madison - Robert "Bob" Daniel Dib, 49 of Madison, entered eternal life March 8, 2020, at the Watrous Nursing Center where he was welcomed and made to feel at home. He was born Dec. 10, 1970, in Teaneck, N.J., the son of the late Albert and Mary (Toerner) Dib. Bob was a client of Sarah Tuxis Residential Services, from whom he enjoyed support and friendship. His family will receive relatives and friends from 11 a.m. to noon Monday morning, March 16, followed by a funeral service at the St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church, 41 Cross Road Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2020