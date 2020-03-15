Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600

Robert Daniel "Bob" Dib


1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Robert Daniel "Bob" Dib Obituary
Madison - Robert "Bob" Daniel Dib, 49 of Madison, entered eternal life March 8, 2020, at the Watrous Nursing Center where he was welcomed and made to feel at home. He was born Dec. 10, 1970, in Teaneck, N.J., the son of the late Albert and Mary (Toerner) Dib. Bob was a client of Sarah Tuxis Residential Services, from whom he enjoyed support and friendship. His family will receive relatives and friends from 11 a.m. to noon Monday morning, March 16, followed by a funeral service at the St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church, 41 Cross Road Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -