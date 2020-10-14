Norwich - Robert David Kraft, born Jan. 10, 1971, at Backus Hospital in Norwich, the son of the late Robert and Isabella Kraft died unexpectedly Aug. 25, 2020, at Backus Hospital.



"Bobby" known to those who loved him, leaves behind his wife Kimberly Johnston Kraft; his children, Kaitlyn, Joseph and Kayla; his granddaughter Amelia; his siblings, Cheryl Kraft and her spouse Judith Derench, Debra Smith and her spouse John Smith, Karen Kraft and her partner Joseph Morris; along with several nieces and nephews.



Bobby was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather who cared deeply for his family and pets. Bobby loved nature, hiking, gardening, and taking walks with his dog, Gizmo. Bobby also adhered to his Catholic Faith. He thoroughly enjoyed going out to eat and participating in a 5k race with his family. Bobby was also an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan.



Bobby graduated from East Lyme High School and attended Three Rivers College, at the Mohegan Campus. He worked for Towpasz Foundation Company and Gamoe Pools, both of East Lyme. Bobby's last place of employment was with the Philips Company in Norwich. Bobby was a member of the IBEW Local 42 electrical workers.



Bobby had an infectious smile and always had a kind word for everyone. His sudden death has left a hole in our hearts and he will be missed every day by all who knew him.



A Mass in honor of Bobby's life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. John's Church in Uncasville.



