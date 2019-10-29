Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Robert E. Donnelly Obituary
Niantic - Robert E. Donnelly, 78, of Niantic, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of Marie DeFreitas Donnelly who survives him.

Mr. Donnelly was retired from Sikorsky Aircraft.

Calling hours are from 11 a.m to noon Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Memorial service will be conducted at noon. Interment will be private.

A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 29, 2019
