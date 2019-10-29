|
|
|
Niantic - Robert E. Donnelly, 78, of Niantic, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of Marie DeFreitas Donnelly who survives him.
Mr. Donnelly was retired from Sikorsky Aircraft.
Calling hours are from 11 a.m to noon Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Memorial service will be conducted at noon. Interment will be private.
A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 29, 2019