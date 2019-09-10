|
|
Ledyard - Robert "Bob" E. Hall passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. He was born Feb. 6, 1926, to the late Howard and Adelaide Hall in Tonawanda, N.Y. where he grew up and attended Tonawanda High School.
He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 during World War II and served on PT boats in the Pacific. Upon returning from World War II he married the late Charlotte Keller and raised four children, Howard, Gary, Patricia and Jacki. His Navy career spanned over 23 years during which he also served on anti-submarine patrol aircraft in Oakland, Calif.; destroyers in San Diego, Calif.; and submarines in New London. As an RMCS he taught several years of Sub School at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton.
After retiring from the Navy, Bob went into business for himself owning Bob Hall's Pro Shop at the Norwich Bowling Alley and Bob Hall's Trophies and Sporting Goods in Poquetanuck where he was well known in the southeastern Connecticut area. An athlete himself he was an exceptional bowler for the Navy as well as being a Subbase fast-pitch softball player. He participated yearly in the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships and bowled in local leagues for decades.
Bob had a quick wit and enjoyed spending time at various Veteran and Fraternal Organizations to which he belonged. He was a Lifetime Member of BPOE. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Navy football, Ledyard High School sports, UCONN women's basketball and in later years enjoyed being a season ticket holder of Connecticut Sun WNBA basketball. He loved music and played the sousaphone as a student. He could later be found at every local drum and bugle corps competition, fife and drum competition and Scottish tattoos.
Bob was a husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his brother Richard and wife Kay of Lynchburg, Va; his son Howard and wife Cherry of Middletown, R.I.; his son Gary and wife Betty Jean of Alexandria, Va.; his daughter Patricia of Waterford; his daughter Jacki and husband Weikko of Huntington Beach, Calif.; grandchildren Erika, Cheryl, Robert, Ashley, Haley and Jaryd; great-grandchildren Kamron, Austin, Tommy and Kate; and many nieces and nephews. Bob will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Mystic Funeral Home, 51 Williams Ave (Route 1), Mystic. A church service will be held at Ledyard Congregational Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, followed by a graveside service at the Avery-Stoddard Cemetery in Gales Ferry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be sent to: Center for Hospice Care Southeastern CT, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360; or to the United States Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20004-2608.
Condolences may be shared on either of Bob's memorial pages at Legacy.com or mysticfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 10, 2019