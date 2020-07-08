Waterford - Robert E. Handfield Sr., 86 of Waterford entered eternal life July 4, 2020, at his home. He was born July 1, 1934, in Willimantic, the son of the late Eugene and Alice (Brooke) Handfield.



Moving to New London at an early age, he graduated from St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic School, and later from New London High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. He was united in marriage, to the former Diane Strutt June 20, 1959, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. After nearly 60 years of devotion, Diane died May 14, 2019.



Mr. Handfield Sr. worked as a, electronic technician, for Naval Underwater Systems Center at the Dodge Pond office in East Lyme, retiring after 30 years.



He is survived by his four children, Robert Handfield Jr. of East Lyme, Sheryl Santofpefano of Middletown, Lisa Handfield of Sterling and Michelle Booth of Quaker Hill; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Carol Collins.



A Mass of Christian Burial and interment with military honors will be private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.



