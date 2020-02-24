|
|
Mystic - Robert "Bob" E. Leeney, 90, longtime resident of Mystic, passed away peacefully Feb. 17, 2020. Bob was born Jan. 26, 1930, in New Haven to the late Raymond and Veronica Leeney. He was an active and faithful member of Saint Patrick's parish since 1963, serving as a lector, teacher, eucharistic minister and Rite of Christian Instruction of Adults (RCIA) sponsor and spiritual counselor.
Bob graduated from St. Mary's High School in New Haven. After his graduation, Bob attended the seminary before enlisting in the United States Army. Bob served as a corporal during the Korean conflict. After his discharge from the Army, he attended the University of Arizona, graduating with a degree in engineering management. He worked for Reynolds Metals in Phoenix, Ariz. before moving back to Connecticut. In 1989, he retired from the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics after 27 years.
Bob loved the sea and sailing, becoming a member of the Ram Island Yacht Club and serving in numerous posts, including treasurer and past commodore. He also enjoyed volunteering at Mystic Seaport in the "gung ho squad." The true calling of his life was service to Christ through his service to others. He supported, participated in and founded numerous charitable organizations in the Mystic area. These included serving as chairman of Community Life and board member for Our Shoreline Community Association (OSCA), as well as the Sunshine Soup Kitchen and Mystic Area Shelter and Hospitality (MASH). These charitable activities led and directed by Bob touched the lives of many Mystic area residents in their times of need by delivering food and providing shelter and other services. Bob's charitable works were recognized in 2005, when he was the recipient of the Jacqueline B. Nixon Community Service Award.
He is survived by his wife Judy; his daughter Maggie; grandchildren: Shannon Russell, Dana Cotter, Rachael Cotter, Chloe Oslin and Ellie Oslin: and his great-granddaughter Emma Russell. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Ann: his brother Raymond: sister Ann: his son James: and his daughter Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 32 East Main Street, Mystic. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Focus on Veterans, PO Box 206, Central Village, Connecticut, 06332, or online at https://focusonvet.org/.
The family would also like to express their appreciation to the staff of Fairview in Groton for the exceptional care, comfort and compassion they provided to Bob over the last of year of his life.
Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2020