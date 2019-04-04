Noank -Chief Petty Officer, USN (Ret) Robert E. Williamson Sr., age 88, of Noank, CT entered eternal rest Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born on Oct. 7, 1930 in Bridgehampton, Long Island, NY, the youngest child of the late Eleazar and Alverta White Williamson. Robert was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Sadie Jeraldine Williamson.



Robert leaves to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy a loving family; one son and four daughters, Robert E. Williamson Jr. (Christi), Valerie Peckingham (Jim), Dolores Jones (D. Earl), Patricia Burrell (Louis Sr.), and Marilyn Taylor; 12 grandchildren, one great-grandson, and his companion Susan Sumner.



Robert, also affectionately known as Willie, Bob, Pop's, Eddie, retired as a chief Yeoman USN (E7) in 1975 after 24 years. Robert ended his Naval career teaching Sub School, but he also spent 17 years underwater in Submarines, including a stint on the USS Skate. Post Navy, Robert took his talent to General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division. He started as a Data Systems Analyst, working in support of Trident Nuclear Design. Always a leader, Robert eventually worked his way into a supervisory position and retired in 1988, as a Senior Engineering Assistant. In addition, while at EB, he also attained an associate degree in Data Management from Johnson and Wales College in Providence, R.I. Robert was very active in Masonry starting as a member of Jeptha Lodge in 1957. He went on to many roles in many houses: Past Master Jeptha Lodge #11, Grand Inspector General-New Haven Consistory #7, (33 Degree), African Lodge #459 F.A.M.,Boston, MA and Past Grand Master-Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Connecticut.



He was an avid sports fan, long time scratch bowler and Jazz fan, He had a love of cars - specifically Cadillacs. There were times where you could identify the year by the color of the Cadillac in the photo. After retirement from the EB, he settled in Noank, where he resided until his last days.



Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Noank Baptist Church, 18 Catherdral Heights, Noank, CT. Viewing hours are 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Church. Masonic Ceremony (Open to all) at 7 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London.



For further information or to share condolences please visit www.lestergeefh.com Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary