Stonington - Robert "Rob" Edward Casey, 81, of Stonington, passed away April 13, 2019. He was born March 4, 1938, in Torrington, to Harry J and Margaret Knight Casey. He was, most recently, a long-time resident of Stonington. Prior to that he lived in suburban Hartford, Middlesex, Vt. and San Francisco, Calif.



Rob was predeceased by his loving wife of 20 years, Evelyn Rademacher Casey; and his sister Elizabeth "Tish" Casey Radulski. He is survived by his sister, Mary "Susi" Casey Williams of Kent; his companion, Neeljte Udo, of Niantic; his son, Lukas Casey, and his wife, Lyudmila Casey, of Vienna, Austria; his son, Joshua Casey, and his wife, Annette Casey, of Ashland, Mass.; his step-son, Nick Warner, of Palo Alto, Calif.; three grandsons, Anton Casey, Stepan Casey and Zane Casey; five nephews, David Radulski, John Radulski, Matthew Radulski, Stephen Radulski and Adam Austell; one niece, Margaret Austell; and his first wife and mother of his sons, Pamela Lewis.



Having grown up in Kent, Rob graduated from Kent School in 1956. He went on to Brown University from which he graduated with a degree in Economics in 1960. After Brown, he worked at Bankers Trust for one year and then served, until 1964, in the US Navy, achieving the rank of lieutenant, and where his service included service on the USS Notable during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After the Navy, he attended Rutgers University as an MBA graduate student and passed the CPA exam in 1965. He worked as a CPA for Lybrand in Hartford and San Francisco, Calif. until 1970, when he moved "in house" to work as Vice President and Controller for National Life in Montpelier, Vt. In 1978, he moved to Connecticut Mutual Life in Hartford, where he reached the role of Senior Vice President and remained there until retirement in 1994.



Rob was an active member of every community in which he lived, beginning with his editorship of the "Good Times Dispatch" in Kent, in the 1950s. He served on several boards, including the Vermont Industrial Development Authority and Child and Family of CT. He served as treasurer and other functions of his beloved All Souls Unitarian and Universalist Congregation, the Mystic Rotary Club and the Stonington Village Improvement Association.



In his last months of life, Rob was blessed by the "Rob Casey Village," a term coined by his long-time friend Carol Martin, who, along with Rob's sons, his nurse Sabrina Peterson and aide Nee Obuabang, afforded Rob a 24/7 environment of love and support during his brief stay at Academy Point in Mystic.



Rob had an oversized heart and loved life, his family, friends, golf, tennis, bridge, good laughs, and good food (often at the Stonington borough restaurants).



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at All Souls Unitarian Congregation, 19 Jay Street, New London, CT. 06320. A short graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at the Casey family plot, St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, 86 Fort Hill Rd., New Milford, CT.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to All Saints Unitarian Congregation. Published in The Day on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary