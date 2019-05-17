|
|
Stonington - Robert "Rob" Edward Casey, 81, of Stonington, passed away April 13, 2019. He was born March 4, 1938, in Torrington, to Harry J and Margaret Knight Casey.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at All Souls Unitarian Congregation, 19 Jay Street, New London. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at the Casey family plot, St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, 86 Fort Hill Road, New Milford.
The full obituary can be found at https://www.mysticfuneralhome.com/obituary/robert-casey
Published in The Day on May 17, 2019