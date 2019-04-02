|
Noank - Robert Edward Williamson Sr, 88, of Noank, beloved husband of the late Sadie J. Williamson, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019. He was born in Bridgehampton, N.Y.; The son of the late Eleazar and Alverta (White) Williamson.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Noank Baptist Church, 18 Cathedral Heights, Noank. Interment will follow with military honors in the Noank Valley Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m on Friday at the church. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Apr. 2, 2019
