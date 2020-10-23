Pomfret Center - Loving father, husband, USN commander, orthopedic surgeon and master gardener, Robert Ellsworth "Bob" Stetson Jr., MD, 83, of Pomfret Center, formerly of Mystic, passed peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was loved by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, the late Katherine Louise Stetson, and his parents.
Dr. Bob was a good-hearted man with a zest for life. His hearty laugh and big hugs will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He will be laid to rest in a private graveside service in Fern Hill Cemetery in Hanson, Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church Street, Putnam, CT 06260. Memorial donations may be made in Dr. Stetson's name to a charity of your choice
. For memorial guestbook, please visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
.