Niantic - Robert Emmett Donnelly, 78, of Niantic and former longtime resident of Madison, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was born in Providence, R.I. July 10, 1941, the son of Stephen and Nancy Hunt Donnelly.
He was the beloved husband for 56 years of Marie DeFretias Donnelly. Robert had served in the National Guard and was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft for 29 years, serving as a manager of cost estimation at the time of his retirement in 1999. He was a graduate of Bryant University and the University of New Haven where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business and Masters in Engineering. In his retirement, Robert enjoyed traveling throughout Europe with his wife and spending time visiting his family all across the country. He will be remembered for his devotion to his wife and family.
In addition to his wife Marie, he is survived by three sons, Brian of Texas, Keric and his husband Paul Stevens of Florida, Joel and his wife Jennifer of Massachusetts; and daughter-in-law Lucille of California; He has four grandchildren, Kayleigh Donnelly, Erica Donnelly (Brian), Brielle Donnelly, and Liam Donnelly (Joel and Jennifer); former daughter-in-law Colette; sister Rosemary Berard of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by son Robert Donnelly; sister Katherine Tracey; and brothers, Stephen, and Roger.
Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Memorial service will be conducted at noon. Interment will be private. Condolences may be shared on Robert's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Donations in Robert's memory may be made to Care and Share of East Lyme Inc. http://www.careandshareofel.org/.
