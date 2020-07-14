1/1
Robert F. "Bob" Clowes
Mystic - Robert F. "Bob" Clowes, 84, husband of the late Judith (Herberg) Clowes passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Pendleton in Mystic where he had been a resident. Born in Ludlow, Mass. he was predeceased by his mother, Adrienne (Faust) Lafleche and his stepfather, Harold Lafleche.

He was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Springfield, Mass. and continued his education at University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he received his Bachelor of Arts and University of Connecticut earning a master's degree in Music.

Bob resided in Mystic most of his life where he was a longtime Music Supervisor in the Stonington Public School System. He was also band director at Stonington High School, Music Department Chairman at RHAM High School, a member of the National Band Association and a U.S. Army Veteran. His influence on his peers and students will forever live. He retired in 1997.

Bob is survived by a brother, Allan Clowes of Ludlow, Mass.; his son, Jeffrey Clowes of Westerly, R.I.; daughter-in-law Rhonda Clowes; daughter, Diane Pinault of Windsor, Ontario, Canada; two grandchildren, Jacob Clowes of Westerly, R.I., and Laura Pinault of Canada.

Services for Bob will be private at this time.

The Mystic Funeral Home is handling Bob's arrangements. Please visit www.mysticfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence.

Published in The Day on Jul. 14, 2020.
