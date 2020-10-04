1/
Robert F. Lyon
1947 - 2020
Niantic - Robert F. Lyon, 73, of Niantic passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 5, 1947, in New London to the late Everett and Marjorie (Clinton) Lyon.

He married Cindy Bongiorno Jan. 11, 1969. She survives him, along with a daughter Kasey Hosmer and her husband Sean of Waterford; and his brother Donald Lyon and wife Donna of Gold Canyon, Ariz. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, who truly loved their "Uncle Bob."

After graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Upon an honorable discharge from active duty, he went to work for the former Southern New England Telephone Company. He worked as a technician for 26 years and was very proud of the service he provided for the community. After retiring, he had several different jobs at local community businesses: Advanced Power Equipment, Boats Incorporated and Crescent Point - all which provided lasting memories, he frequently reminisced about.

Bob often spoke of the great times he had growing up on the Niantic River. He was an avid race fan and could be found most weekends at the local short tracks throughout New England. He loved going to the races with his "racing buddies."

A special thank you to Dr. Jason Haldas and his dedicated staff at Smilow Cancer Center, and all the wonderful people on the 6th floor at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

As per Robert's request there are no calling hours and burial will be private.

Published in The Day on Oct. 4, 2020.
