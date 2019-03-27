Oakdale - Robert F. Perkins, Sr., 82, of Oakdale, died peacefully at home Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019. Born in New London Jan. 23, 1937, he was the son of the late Owen J. and Dorothy (Geer) Perkins and was the loving husband of Margaret (Champlin) Perkins for 60 years.



He was a veteran of the Connecticut National Guard having honorably served for eight years. Robert worked for several years as an operating engineer with the Local 478 Operators Engineers Union before starting Perkins Excavation which he operated for many years.



He played baseball in his early years in the Morgan Park League for Jake Browne. He managed and played softball for Pep's wheels in New London and sponsored girls softball leagues at Little League North and Waterford Men's Softball leagues for Parks and Rec. He also played Softball for Walt's Country Motors in Colchester. Being proud of his Quaker Hill roots, he joined the Quaker Hill Fire Department becoming a lifetime member. He was also a member of the Montville Polish Club. His nickname was "Speed" because he was an avid NASCAR fan, he would travel with his family and friends to many NASCAR events over the years where he took photos for the Dawsonville Advertiser out of Dawsonville Ga. He was also a devoted Red Sox fan. His grandchildren nicknamed him "PA". He was very proud of them and loved them dearly. He will be remembered as a caring individual that was always helping others when they were in need.



Robert is survived by his wife, Margaret; four children, Robert Perkins Jr. and wife Mary Rebecca, Laurie Perkins Lewis, LuAnn Perkins and husband David and MaryAnn Perkins Smith and husband Jesse; 9 grandchildren, Timothy, Rebecca and Katherine Lewis, Nicholas Smith, Michael Perkins, Savanna, Jack and Madelynn Perkins; siblings, Raymond and Larry Perkins from Quaker Hill, Mary Veal, Dorothy Yaworski of Montville, Carol Wilson, Elaine and Dennis Gagnier of Quaker Hill, Gail Gagnier Malloy, Janet and Robert Silva and Diane and PJ Sullivan of Waterford; sister-in-laws, Nancy, Carol, Betty Lou Perkins, all from Waterford, and Kim Perkins of Quaker Hill; and by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kaitlynn Smith; brothers, Owen Jr., Donald, Lenny, Kenny; and sister-in-law Cynthia Perkins.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to or The Jimmie fund.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 30, at the Union Cemetery in Quaker Hill.



