Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
Burial
Following Services
Maplewood Cemetery
184 Salem Turnpike
Norwich, CT
Robert Faison


1942 - 2019
Robert Faison Obituary
Norwich - Robert Faison, 76, departed from this life May 17, 2019. Robert was born Dec. 24, 1942, in North Carolina, the son of the late Eddie and Betsy (Armwood) Faison.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. A calling hour will be held one-hour prior from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich.

The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. Norwich, is assisted with arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 23, 2019
