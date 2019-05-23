|
Norwich - Robert Faison, 76, departed from this life May 17, 2019. Robert was born Dec. 24, 1942, in North Carolina, the son of the late Eddie and Betsy (Armwood) Faison.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. A calling hour will be held one-hour prior from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich.
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. Norwich, is assisted with arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 23, 2019
