Jewett City - Robert L. "Bob" Fontaine died Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Jewett City. He was born in Norwich, son of Louis and Teresa (McKenna) Fontaine. He attended Norwich Technical High School. He spent most of his working career in construction. He was last employed with the Town of Griswold.



Bob will be best remembered for his jokes and storytelling.



He is survived by his daughter Suzanne McEwen of Sangerville, Maine; his son Robert Zajechowski of Virginia Beach, Va.; two sisters, Geraldine Brickey of Lisbon, and Diane Gilbert of Colchester; two grandchildren; four great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Greg and Doug Fontaine; and his beloved cat Spanky.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot gather to remember him; however, if you would like to stop by between 11 a.m. and 1p.m. August 30, at Uncle Kranky's Cafe for lunch, your first drink will be on Bob!



