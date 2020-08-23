1/
Robert "Bob" Fontaine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jewett City - Robert L. "Bob" Fontaine died Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Jewett City. He was born in Norwich, son of Louis and Teresa (McKenna) Fontaine. He attended Norwich Technical High School. He spent most of his working career in construction. He was last employed with the Town of Griswold.

Bob will be best remembered for his jokes and storytelling.

He is survived by his daughter Suzanne McEwen of Sangerville, Maine; his son Robert Zajechowski of Virginia Beach, Va.; two sisters, Geraldine Brickey of Lisbon, and Diane Gilbert of Colchester; two grandchildren; four great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Greg and Doug Fontaine; and his beloved cat Spanky.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot gather to remember him; however, if you would like to stop by between 11 a.m. and 1p.m. August 30, at Uncle Kranky's Cafe for lunch, your first drink will be on Bob!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved