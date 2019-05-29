Niantic - Robert Francis Byrne Sr, 84, of Niantic, died peacefully at home Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born March 7, 1935, in Worchester, Mass. to the late Francis and Alma Byrne. He attended Buckley High School and graduated in 1953.



Bob began his career at Pfizer Company but left to proudly serve our country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1958. Bob worked in many careers over his long life, including an IBEW Local 261 Electrician at Electric Boat. His proudest position was Commander of American Legion Post 128.



Bob is survived by his five children, Linda (Bill) Chilcoat of Montgomery, Texas, Pam (Jerry) Schmid of Liverpool N.Y., David (Cheryl) Byrne of Morton Ill., Robert Jr (Marge) Byrne of East Lyme, Kevin (Deborah) Byrne of Colchester. He especially loved his 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his two older sisters, Charlotte Turner and Ruth Rando.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St Matthias Church in East Lyme, followed by burial at East Lyme Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 128, 16 York Ave, Niantic, CT 06357.



Condolences may be shared with the family on Robert's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on May 29, 2019