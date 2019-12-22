|
|
Bradenton, Fla. - Robert Francis Sabia, 82, of Bradenton, Fla, passed away Nov. 30, 2019. He was born in New Britian Nov. 29, 1937.
Robert was a U.S. Army veteran who spent his adult life in business, much of it on the international circuit. Having earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut, he always maintained enthusiasm for UCONN basketball. An attorney by education, he ran a construction business on the west coast, mass transit systems on the east coast and telecommunication systems throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America. He also had extensive involvement in the U.S. chemical agent destruction program and in power plant construction.
His lifelong avocation was the study of the circus business of the past. As a member of the Circus Historical Society (CHS) for over 50 years, he became a past president and a trustee emeritus. In addition, he was a member and contributor to the Circus Fans Association of America for many years. He spent part of his retirement in Williamsburg, Va.; however, he moved to the Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. area, so that he could contribute to the Ringling Brothers Circus Museum. Once having one of the largest collections of circus papers, he had a deep knowledge of its history and enjoyed assisting in the archiving of its artifacts.
He is survived by his daughter Erika Tessitore (Al) of Lincoln University, Pa.; granddaughter Alexandria Vivar of Clawson, Mich.; sister Elizabeth JoAnne Sabia of Lakewood, Colo.; and companion Karen West of Sarasota, Fla. Robert is preceded in death by his father Frank Peter Sabia; mother Jessie Eleanor Sabia; and wife Susan Cashell-Sabia.
There will not be a memorial service. Arrangements have been handled by the Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 1221 53rd Avenue E., Bradenton, FL 34203.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019