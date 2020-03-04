|
Waterford - Robert Frank Silva Sr. of Waterford passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family Sunday March 1, 2020. He was born Sept. 18, 1943, in New London, the son of the late Frank and Ursule (Gobeille) Silva.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet (Perkins) Silva. Robert was a respected officer of the Laborers Union Local 547, retiring after 50 years of service.
There will be a service and Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Waterford VFW Post 6573, Boston Post Road, Waterford. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care. A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020