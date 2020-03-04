Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Frank Silva Sr.


1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Robert Frank Silva Sr. Obituary
Waterford - Robert Frank Silva Sr. of Waterford passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family Sunday March 1, 2020. He was born Sept. 18, 1943, in New London, the son of the late Frank and Ursule (Gobeille) Silva.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet (Perkins) Silva. Robert was a respected officer of the Laborers Union Local 547, retiring after 50 years of service.

There will be a service and Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Waterford VFW Post 6573, Boston Post Road, Waterford. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care. A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -