Waterford - Robert Frank Silva Sr. of Waterford passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family Sunday, March 1, 2020. Robert was born Sept. 18, 1943, in New London to the late Frank and Ursule (Gobeille) Silva.
Robert was united in marriage to Janet Perkins Silva June 28, 1969, at the New London Methodist Church. The couple celebrated 50 years with family and friends this past June. In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his seven children: Robert Silva Jr., Tamara (Mark) Bishop, Donna (Paul) Breton, Steven (Melissa) Silva, Thomas (Kristin) Silva, Angela (Eric) Bergstrom and Andrea (Bill) Sharpe. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Sue) Silva. Robert has 18 grandchildren: Robert III, Erica, Amy, Rechele, Madison, Steven Jr., Jacob, Riley, Mason, Alissa, Angelina, Joshua, Andrew, Branden, Corrynne, Christopher, William and Ryan. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Avery May. Robert also has three great-grandchildren, Stanley, Lillian and Adrianna. Robert is also survived by his beloved Perkins family: Mary, Dottie, Carol, Elaine, Gail, Diane, Raymond and Larry; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by Owen Jr, Donald, Bobby, Lenny and Kenny. He is also predeceased by his son-in-law, Charlie Vaill Jr.
Robert was a respected officer of the Laborers Union Local 547, retiring after 50 years of service. He was a former member of the Jordan Fire Department and Independent Holy Ghost Society. He enjoyed racing at the Speedbowl with Silva Motorsports, fishing and hunting. He was an avid Nascar, Dallas Cowboys, Boston Red Sox and UConn Basketball fan. His biggest enjoyment was his grandchildren and he was their number one fan. He loved being outdoors at the Silva compound at 109. Whether playing the guitar or simply hanging out in the kitchen, he enjoyed making memories with his family and friends.
There will be a service and Celebration of Life held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Waterford VFW Post 6573, Boston Post Road in Waterford.
Published in The Day on Mar. 5, 2020