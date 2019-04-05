Groton -Dr. Robert G. Boggs of Groton, loving husband and father, went to be with the Lord April 2, 2019. He was born March 6, 1930, in Los Angeles, Calif. to Dr. Sidney and Martha (Gunderson) Boggs, and grew up in Pasadena, Calif. He was a 1953 graduate of the University of Colorado, where he met his beloved wife, Phyllis Anne (Eckberg). They married on September 6, 1952, and recently celebrated their 66th anniversary.



Robert received his master's degree in mechanical engineering at the University of California (Berkeley) in 1959, and his Doctorate at the University of Connecticut in 1969.



Robert was the founder of the Civil Engineering Department at the United States Coast Guard Academy, serving as a member of the civilian faculty there from 1962 through 1990. He received numerous awards, including the Oren Medal as the Coast Guard Civil Engineer of the Year in 1978. He authored an Engineering textbook, "Elementary Structural Analysis," published in 1984. He finished his career as a Distinguished Professor Emeritus of the Coast Guard Academy in 1990.



Robert served with the US Coast Guard from 1954-1957 as the Executive Officer of CGC Hornbeam. He took part in the rescue mission for the Andrea Doria/Stockholm collision in 1956.



Robert was a member of the National Board of Directors for the American Society of Engineering Education. He was also a volunteer for Literacy Volunteers of America – beginning as a tutor, and eventually becoming the President of Literacy Volunteers Agency of Connecticut.



He was a devoted member of the Mystic Congregational Church, serving as chairman of most boards and committees, as well as the Church Moderator. He was the church's Building Chairman during several major building projects and served as Assistant Treasurer for many years. He was also a life-long member of the Phi Kappa Psi National Fraternity.



Robert's first loves were his family and his church. He was also a skilled woodworker and loved sailing the waters of Fisher's Island Sound.



Besides Phyllis, Robert is survived by a sister, Barbara Putnam of Pasadena, Calif.; and three children, Brian Boggs of Bridgeville, Pa., Peter Boggs, of Maple Shade, N.J., and Leslie (Boggs) Norton, of Nashville, Tenn. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Patrick Boggs, Emily and Elise Norton, Diana Boggs, Savannah and Roger Hof, Yasmin and Danica Karwowski.



A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at Mystic Congregational Church, 43 E. Main St., Mystic, with a luncheon immediately to follow.



Memorials may be directed to the or Mystic Congregational Church.