

Montville - Robert G. Grout, 81, of Raymond Hill Road, Oakdale, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at Backus Hospital.

Robert was born July 11, 1937, in Nanticoke, Pa., the son of the late Donald and Winifred (Randall) Grout. He married Nancy (Farnan) Grout of Uncasville 58 years ago this August.



A graduate of New London High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1955 to 1959 as a military police officer. Robert also served in the Air Reserve until 1962. He later worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft United Technologies in East Hartford for 35 years, retiring in 1993.



Bob loved fishing and reading and was a longtime member of Boy Scout Troop 21, where he served as Scoutmaster for eight years. Robert was a member of the National Rifle Association and belonged to the Quaker Hill Rod and Gun Club.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Randall and wife Holly of Oakdale, Timothy and wife Jacquelyn of O'Fallon, Ill., and R. Scott and wife Holly of Clemmons, N.C., and grandchildren Brandon, Taylor, Kaylie and Katelyn. Robert is also survived by his two brothers, Dennis and Ronald Grout, also many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all.



The family has special thanks to all who cared for our husband, dad, grandfather: Dr. Deutsch, the nurses, care techs and a special thank you to Tammy in foods and hospice at the Backus Hospital. Thanks to the Mohegan Volunteer Fire Co., Montville Volunteer Fire Co. their professional staffs and Mohegan Tribal Paramedics for all the special care during Bob's extended need of care.



Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich New London Turnpike, Uncasville. A funeral service will be held at the Montville Funeral Home, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. Burial will follow in Raymond Hill Cemetery.