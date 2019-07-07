Owasso, Okla. - Robert "Bob" George Cox of Owasso, Okla. passed away unexpectedly Feb. 24, 2019, at age 64.



Bob was born Sept. 3, 1954, in New London, the eldest son of Howard and Rebecca (Scheiderer) Cox. He graduated from Waterford High School in 1972 and Trinity College in Hartford, with Bachelor of Science degrees in both Engineering and Physics in 1976, an Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pa. in 1978; and an Master of Science in Computer Science from Rochester Polytechnic Institute in 1992.



Bob's 30-year professional career as a Sonar Systems Computer Engineer began at the Naval Underwater Systems Center (NUSC) in 1978 in New London, and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) in Newport, R.I., until his retirement in 2007.



Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Susan Beal-Cox; father Howard Cox; uncle and aunt, Robert and Margaret "Peg" Weller; uncle and aunt, Herbert and Fe Cox; and cousin Marni Weller Lydecker.



Bob is survived by his wife Susan Hurst of Owasso, Okla.; mother Rebecca Cox of Sharon, Mass.; sister Susan( Gerald) Ryack of Milwaukee, Wis; and brothers, Steven (Leslie) Cox of Sharon, Mass. and Paul (Andrea) Cox of Boxford, Mass.; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Jessica and Carin Hurst; stepgrandson Hunter J. Nevarez of Owasso, Okla. He is also survived by numerous friends, including his lifelong friend, Larry Davis, of Oklahoma City, Okla.



Bob's many interests included playing the piano and organ, cycling, running, astronomy, science fiction, electronic music and computer languages.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 70 Cross Road, Waterford, followed by interment of Bob's ashes at West Neck Cemetery, 198 Great Neck Rd. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bob's life at 3:45 p.m., at Flanders Restaurant, 22 Chesterfield Rd., East Lyme.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Guild of Organists, 475 Riverside Drive, Suite 1260, New York, NY, 10115 or the Oklahoma Westie Rescue Organization, Bixby, OK, 74008 Published in The Day on July 7, 2019