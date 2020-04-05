|
|
Murrells Inlet, S.C. - Mr. Robert "Bob" or "Bob-O" Griffin, 66, of Murrells Inlet, S.C. and formerly of Niantic, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
Bob was born Sept. 8, 1953, in Middletown to Ruth and William J. Griffin Jr. He graduated with an associate degree from Middlesex Community College in 1977 and earned a bachelor's degree from Southern Connecticut State University in 1990. He worked as a product manager with MacDermid Performance Solutions in Waterbury for more than 25 years.
Bob was an active member and past president of Oswegatchie Hills Club in Niantic. He was a member of Indian Neck Yacht Club in Branford and worked at Port Niantic in Niantic and Kellogg Marine Supply in Old Lyme. He beat melanoma cancer in the early 2000s, surviving against the odds and causing his doctor to call him "remarkable."
He and his wife, Nancy, married in 2005. They recently retired and moved to South Carolina.
Bob will be remembered for his deep love of the water, a passion he enjoyed sharing with his family and friends. He could often be found fishing and boating around the Thimble Islands and Niantic River or cheering for the New York Giants. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was known for his sarcasm and wit. He loved the holidays, especially celebrating family traditions for Christmas. Importantly, he was always there to lend a hand to others.
Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy Robbins; his three daughters, Megan Griffin-Jagassar, and her husband, Joe Jagassar, Jennifer Olsson, and her husband David Olsson, and Emily Passman; and his granddaughter, Kira Olsson. He leaves behind two Bernese Mountain dogs, Toby and Murphy.
The family will hold a celebration of life service this summer on the Saunders Point beach he loved. The family is grateful for condolences and asks that in lieu of flowers, people make donations in Bob's memory to Oswegatchie Hills Club, Inc., PO Box 141, Niantic, CT 06357 for children's activities.
Published in The Day on Apr. 5, 2020