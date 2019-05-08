Home

ROBERT H. ANDERSON

ROBERT H. ANDERSON In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of ROBERT H. ANDERSON Sept. 21, 1951 - May 8, 2016 Never Forgotten You'll never be forgotten, that simply cannot be. As long as I am living, I'll carry you with me. Safely tucked within my heart, your light will always shine. A glowing ember never stilled, throughout the end of time. No matter what the future brings, or what may lie ahead, I know that you will walk with me, along the path I tread. So rest my Angel, be at peace, and let your soul fly free. One day I'll join your glorious flight for all eternity. With Love From Your Wife Emma, Son Bobby and Sister Jean
Published in The Day on May 8, 2019
