Services Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home 12 Ocean Avenue New London , CT 06320 (860) 443-1871 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home 12 Ocean Avenue New London , CT 06320 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Chabot Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert H. Chabot

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Niantic - Robert H. Chabot, 86, passed away at Crescent Point Assisted Living in Niantic, Mar. 10, 2019, surrounded by family.



Bob was born in Norwich, July 10, 1932, the son of the late Dolor "Duke" Chabot and Mary Cubanski Chabot. He grew up in Norwich on the West Side and speaks proudly of those years. He attended the Elizabeth Street School and his beloved Norwich Free Academy, graduating with the class of 1950. Bob then attended Mitchell College before joining the United States Army and serving in the Korean Conflict. Upon return to Norwich Bob joined the family rigging, millwright and demolition business, Industrial Engineers that his father Duke had founded in 1928. He married the love of his life Elaine Taglianetti Chabot in 1956 and personally built his house in Uncasville, where they started their family. They were happily married for 48 years until her passing in 2004.



Bob took over operations of Industrial Engineers at Duke's passing in 1971. He travelled across the country working in various heavy manufacturing industries, including textile, paper making, rubber and breweries just to name a few. All the while developing a strong reputation as a professional that could be counted on to complete difficult projects with pride. His handshake was as firm as his commitment to customers to personally follow through on every project from start to finish. His work ethic and relentless approach to his work and life were a marvel to all who knew him. No matter how tough things got Bob would be there with a smile on his face to push his way through. He worked through his retirement in 2008 but still would come into the office to share his knowledge and spend time with family. Even after moving into assisted living in 2016, he could be seen wearing his Industrial Engineers clothing proudly and telling stories to his friends of the places he worked and projects completed. He beamed with pride this past summer when his company was called upon to rig the new kitchen equipment at his home at Crescent Point. He could not help himself but to go out to inspect the job with other residents to give his approval. Of course even more proud for him was that the job was being completed by his son and grandson following up on his legacy of family traditions. The company is now run by his son Albert and daughter Lori Lafayette.



Perhaps even more impressive was Bob's devotion to family and friends. His outgoing personality and love of people and life are legendary. He was often referred to as the unofficial Mayor of Montville as no trip to the post office or local merchants would be complete without a conversation with old friends or someone new. Bob could strike up a conversation with anyone he met and he would not be forgotten due to the jovial and caring impression he left upon them. He never missed any activities his children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren were involved in whether it would be athletic, musical, professional or family trips. He travelled all over New England and beyond to stay involved with the family events. He became affectionately known to all of their sports teams as Popop and could be seen roaming the sidelines talking to their teammates, sometimes to the dismay of the coaches. But all whom he cheered for could not have been bigger fans of him. All of this involvement was remarkable considering the amount of hours he also spent operating the business.



He was actively involved in the Montville National Little League, Montville Babe Ruth serving as coach and president in both leagues. He was a lifetime member of the Mohegan Fire Station. He loved following the UConn Women's Basketball team, CT Sun, Red Sox and Patriots. After his retirement Bob became an avid worldwide traveler sharing his stories with all he would encounter. He was very active with the Montville Senior Center. The class of 1950 continues to be active gathering for football game tailgates at NFA and other events but health had kept him away over the last year. During his three years at Crescent Point, Bob was a very active and vibrant member of the community participating in endless group functions and trips, always being the life of the party.



Bob was predeceased by his wife Elaine in 2004. He is survived by his children, Maryann Lynch and husband Michael of New Milford, Lori Lafayette and husband Tim of Uncasville, Son Albert Chabot and wife Denise of Waterford and daughter Kristin Chabot of Uncasville; grandchildren, Patrick, Tara and Colleen Lynch, William Napolitano and John Naples, Casey and Julie Chabot, Ian and Simon Gauld; great-grandchildren, Josie and Ryan Napolitano and Brooks Robert Naples. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Palardy and husband David of Albany, Georgia and brother Robert F. Chabot of Orlando, Florida and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Elaine Gorman; infant brother, Donald; and grandsons, Gabriel and Michael Gauld.



The family would like to thank Crescent Point Assisted Living in Niantic for all the love and care given to Bob over the last three years. It truly became a home away from home for him.



Calling hours are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday evening at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church in Montville, with intermittent following in Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (www.st.jude.org). Condolences may be shared at Robert's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries