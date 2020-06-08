Robert H. Niedzwicki
Preston - Robert H. Niedzwicki, of Preston, passed away June 1, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife Deborah (Przekop) Niedzwicki; and his daughter Meghan.

A full obituary will appear at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service also will be held at a later date. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Day.

Published in The Day on Jun. 8, 2020.
