East Lyme - Robert H. "Bob" Pierce, 81, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
He is survived by his wife Judy; and his two sons, Shawn and his wife Julie of Niantic and Scott of Charlotte, N.C.; as well as his grandchildren, Madison, Ryan, Shannon, Kaci, and Reagan. He was preceded by his daughter-in-law Michelle; and granddaughter Emily.
He was born in Bennington, Vt. the son of Alfred Pierce Sr. and Mary Ann Perrota March 14, 1939, with his twin sister Ruth Marie, who died shortly after birth. He spent most of his life in Texas and Vermont, before settling down in East Lyme in his adult life.
He was in the National Guard before joining the Marine Corps at Paris Island. He went to Camp Lejeune on a med cruise for eight months. He spent the Vietnam era serving in Japan (Yukosoka) for two years. He worked and retired from Electric Boat as a trade-planning specialist.
He was a member of East Lyme Jaycees and a past member of Groton Elks. He coached youth football for several years and helped coach youth baseball. He was a proud member of the American Legion in Niantic and The Thames River Detachment of the Marine Corps League. He was a golfer and a past member of Norwich golf course, where he played golf every week. He loved to fish, and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He had a green thumb, and loved to garden.
He will be missed deeply by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which will be private. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Marine Toys For Tots - Thames River Detachment #1334, 24 Newton Street, Norwich, CT 06360.