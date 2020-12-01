Groton - Robert H. Post passed away Nov. 18, 2020, in the presence of loved ones. He was born Dec. 5, 1940. He was the son of the late Ernest Post and the late Dorothy (Gore) Post.



Robert worked at Electric Boat for many years as he retired from there.



He is survived by brother Howard Post; son Hugh Post; granddaughter Stephanie Post; and nephew Peter Higgins. He was predeceased by Doris Perry, Rita Gumbs, Gertrude Post and brothers, Larry Post and Ernest Post.



Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 2, 2020, at Starr Burying Ground Cemetery on Lestertown Road in Groton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store