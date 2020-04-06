|
|
New London - Robert H. Whitcher, 73, died March 31, 2020, in New London. He was born May 4, 1946, in Littleton, N.H. to the late Robert H. Whitcher and Beatrice Brisbois. He is also predeceased by his brother, Richard Chase.
He is survived by his spouse, Elaine Mihara; children, Samantha Whitcher of New London and Robert Whitcher of Rhinecliff, N.Y.; four grandsons: Gavin and Luke Whitcher and Justin Duzant and Ean Whitcher.
A memorial service is planned for a later date to be announced.
Published in The Day on Apr. 6, 2020