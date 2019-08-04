|
Quaker Hill - Robert "Bob" Halligan, 73, of Quaker Hill, husband of Gerry Mulholland passed away July 29, 2019. Bob was the son of the late Charles T. Halligan and Virginia (Larson) Halligan of Noank.
He was born in Southhampton, N.Y. and was raised in Noank on Spicer Avenue. He graduated in 1963 from Fitch Senior High School. During the Vietnam era, he joined the Air Force where he began his certified training as a firefighter. Following discharge from the Air Force, Bob worked as a firefighter with the Poquonnock Bridge Fire District (PBFD) until his retirement from the fire service in 1996. At the fire station, he liked to play practical jokes and was affectionately nicknamed "Crazy Bob". Bob worked for Hewes Sweet Oil Company and McCarthy Oil Company during and after his retirement from the fire service. He was also a commercial lobsterman.
Bob enjoyed growing up in Noank: rowing in Beebe Cove learning his boating skills, starting the junior firefighter program at Noank fire station, working at Coon service station and spending the money he earned with his paper route at the popular Carson's store.
Besides his wife, Gerry Mulholland, he leaves his sister, Kathleen (Halligan) Niece. He leaves many nieces and nephews, as well as many, many friends whom he cared for dearly. His sister Margo (Halligan) Couch; and brothers Victor and Martin Halligan predecease him.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life reception from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Langley's restaurant in Waterford.
Please make memorial donations to Noank Fire Department, 10 Ward Ave, PO Box 9493, Noank, CT 06340 or a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Day on Aug. 4, 2019