Mystic - Robert Harold Austin, 94, born Oct. 16, 1926, in Boston, Mass. passed away peacefully at Avalon Health Care Center in Mystic, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He had been living at Stone Ridge in Mystic the previous five years.
Bob was the husband of the late Floris (Gaston) Austin for 47 years. Growing up in Boston, he graduated from Boston Latin High school in 1944 and attended Northeastern University for one year prior to him being drafted for World War II. Bob served in the Philippines for two years as a corporal in the U.S. Army. Upon his return to the states, he graduated from Northeastern University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then attended and graduated from Lincoln Institute in Boston in 1957 with an Associate of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Bob was a registered Professional Engineer in Massachusetts and was a life member of American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).
After graduating from Northeastern University, Bob worked at Honeywell Engineering in Philadelphia, Pa. He then moved back to Boston and on to government civil service by working at the Army Natick Laboratory, Watertown Arsenal and then completed his career working for the Navy at Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Groton. Bob retired from government service with 37 years of service in January 1998.
After retirement, Bob worked several part-time jobs such as a baggage screener for the Groton airport, Jordon Marsh sales and as sales help at Grossman's lumberyard. He also enjoyed travelling with Floris to see his children in other states and taking vacations to Europe and the Caribbean. He was avid fan of the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots. Having lived in the Boston area, he also enjoyed the Boston POPs and orchestra music. He was a lifetime member of the Groton Elks and the VFW.
Bob known as 'Dad' to his family was a mentor, friend and loving provider to his children and grandchildren. His family and friends will dearly miss Dad.
He is survived by a son Steven Austin of Aston, Pa.; and two daughters, Carol Terranova (husband Ronald) of Gales Ferry, and Barbara Paul (husband Chris) of Summerfield, N.C. He is the grandfather of Ashley and Brianna Paul.
A private funeral service will be held at the Mystic Funeral Home, Route 1, Mystic. Following the service, burial will be in the Stonington Cemetery, 345 North Main Street in Stonington. The Austin family invites you to visit www.mysticfuneralhome.com
for obituary information and online memorial register to leave a note of condolence.