Niantic - Robert Henry Thesing, 92, of Niantic died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, with his wife of 45 years, Claudia Islieb Thesing, by his side.



Bob was born June 7, 1928, in Salem, Mass. to Robert M. Thesing and Blanche M. R. Desjardins but was raised from infancy in a Catholic orphanage in Salem. As a teen, he lived with several foster families.



He attended Salem High School, worked for GE as a draftsman and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17 in 1945, serving as a small boat coxswain aboard the USS Winston in the Pacific. He attended the University of Cincinnati after World War II on the GI Bill.



Bob worked 24 years for The Stanley Works beginning in 1959 as chief manufacturing engineer, hardware division, rising through the ranks to serve as Executive Vice president – Stanley international 1976-1980. Upon retirement, Bob was credited with being instrumental in the growth and success of Stanley's overseas operations with plants and warehouses in 26 countries and exports from the U.S. Bob lived at various times in Canada, England, and Germany, routinely traveling back and forth to Europe, South America, and Australia. He spoke fluent French and German.



Bob married Claudia June 7, 1975, and together they resided in New Britain, Avon and, since 2013, in Niantic. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Wendy Islieb DeLisa and Robert DeLisa, and the extended DeLisa family. He was predeceased by his in-laws, Rexford and Marjorie Islieb. He had great love and affection for each of them.



An avid sailor, Bob crewed in several prominent local, regional and international races including the Nantucket Lightship Race, Annapolis to Newport Race, Marblehead to Halifax Race, Marion to Bermuda Race, and races off the coast of Tasmania, Australia. He was owner and captain of three sailboats all named Minx, and with Claudia sailed the Eastern Seaboard for many years. After selling their sailboat, Bob and Claudia enjoyed big ship cruising for 38 years cruising the U.S., Europe, Transatlantic, Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Hawaii.



Bob served on the New Britain Board of Water Commissioners and as president of the Connecticut State Seniors Golf Association. He headed up Senior Golf at Shuttle Meadow Country Club, Kensington, was a former member of Fishers Island Yacht Club, New York, and the Royal Tasmanian Yacht Squadron, Australia, and was a member of Mystic Seaport and the New Britain Museum of American Art. He attended St. John's Episcopal Church in Niantic, where he enjoyed being an usher at the 8 o'clock service.



In view of his inauspicious beginning and thanks to his God-given intellect, it can be said that Bob carved out a remarkable and rich life for himself and his loved ones.



A private Holy Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at St. John's with burial in St. John's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to: the Thesing Technology Fund, New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington Street, New Britain CT, 06052; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Avenue, Mystic, CT 06355; or St. John's Episcopal Church, 400 Main Street, Niantic, CT 06357.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, Mystic is assisting with arrangements.



