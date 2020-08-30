1/
Robert H.K. Camillucci
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New London - Robert H.K. Camillucci, 82, of Waterford, entered eternal life Aug. 28, 2020. He was born Aug. 3, 1938, in New London, the son of the late Bruno and Dorothy (King) Camillucci. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane (Grippo) Camillucci. Robert retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat after many years.

All funeral services will be private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care. A complete obit will appear in next Sunday's edition of the Day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved