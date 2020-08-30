New London - Robert H.K. Camillucci, 82, of Waterford, entered eternal life Aug. 28, 2020. He was born Aug. 3, 1938, in New London, the son of the late Bruno and Dorothy (King) Camillucci. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane (Grippo) Camillucci. Robert retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat after many years.



All funeral services will be private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care. A complete obit will appear in next Sunday's edition of the Day.



